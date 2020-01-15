Zacks: Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pulmatrix an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.