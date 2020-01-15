Zacks: SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Given $6.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

SMTC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,444. SMTC has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald acquired 43,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $239,924.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841 over the last 90 days. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SMTC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

