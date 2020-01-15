Zacks: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 229 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.