Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Zap has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $80,992.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Zap has traded 203.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.