ZB Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.17 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ZB Token has a market cap of $106.27 million and approximately $51.17 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001153 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.