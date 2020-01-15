ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,288.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $2,288.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00564093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00140609 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00117303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

