Zcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.68 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $45.68 million and $10.34 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00057225 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX, Coinroom, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,630.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.01854794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.48 or 0.03662100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00643353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00727088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086400 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00565786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,256,268 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, BX Thailand, Huobi, Bittrex, QBTC, CryptoBridge, TDAX, Binance, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Koinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

