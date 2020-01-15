ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Tops $180,451.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $180,451.00 and approximately $710.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,076,495 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

