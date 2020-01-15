Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a market capitalization of $24,826.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,179,714 coins and its circulating supply is 14,179,714 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

