Zebi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

