Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.63.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $248.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $163.62 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

