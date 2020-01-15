Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $5.08 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00172467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00117261 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002418 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,485,850 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.