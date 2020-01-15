Zennies (ZENI) Achieves Market Cap of $172,954.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Zennies has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Zennies has a market capitalization of $172,954.00 and $643.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.