Zero Price Hits $0.0717 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Zero has a total market cap of $563,465.00 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, Zero has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00600432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00164832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00116735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,910,005 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,984 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

