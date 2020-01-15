ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $22,699.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.04 or 0.06029105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128442 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

