Zilliqa 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.04 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinone, Binance and Upbit. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $50.90 million and $10.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,119,688,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,828,221,647 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Upbit, Hotbit, Bithumb, GOPAX, Kucoin, Coinhub, BitMart, DEx.top, DDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinone, DragonEX, BitForex, OOOBTC, Zebpay, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, FCoin, Korbit, Koinex and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

