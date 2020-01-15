Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $102.72 and a twelve month high of $151.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.