Zipper Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Zipper alerts:

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

