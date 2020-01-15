ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $740,396.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, Allbit and Bit-Z. During the last week, ZPER has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $740,396.00 and approximately $27,541.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00309696 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002354 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitForex, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

