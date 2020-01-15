ZTCoin (ZT) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $3.28 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.04 or 0.06029105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128442 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

