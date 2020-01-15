ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $22,723.00 and $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00735312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,301,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,301,112 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

