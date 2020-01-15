Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,782 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 46.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,870 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.