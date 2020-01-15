Zumiez Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

