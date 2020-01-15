Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Zuora has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,510 shares of company stock worth $1,553,854. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zuora by 2,710.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zuora by 32.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

