Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

