Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 400 price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 335 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 381.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

