Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $841,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $11,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

