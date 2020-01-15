Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,175,000 after buying an additional 1,402,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

