Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ZYNE opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 4.56.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

