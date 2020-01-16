$0.03 EPS Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.03). Everbridge reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.58.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Everbridge by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. Everbridge has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $104.22.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

