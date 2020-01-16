$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Flowserve posted sales of $986.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 774,978 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after buying an additional 336,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 271,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after buying an additional 256,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

