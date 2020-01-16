$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. OTR Global downgraded Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.68.

NYSE NAV opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

