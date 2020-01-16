$100.25 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report sales of $100.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the lowest is $99.90 million. Potbelly posted sales of $102.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $408.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $408.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $407.15 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $412.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

PBPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head bought 20,000 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Potbelly by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Potbelly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Potbelly by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBPB opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.