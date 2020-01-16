$103.80 Million in Sales Expected for Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will announce sales of $103.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $116.60 million. Onto Innovation reported sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $300.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $302.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $458.95 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ONTO opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

