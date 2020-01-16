11,224 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $119.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

