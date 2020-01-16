11,637 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total value of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

TDY opened at $375.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $212.37 and a 52 week high of $377.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.