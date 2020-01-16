$130.65 Million in Sales Expected for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will post $130.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.12 million and the highest is $134.18 million. Mack Cali Realty posted sales of $132.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $524.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $530.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $524.92 million, with estimates ranging from $505.26 million to $544.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE CLI opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

