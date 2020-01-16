1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.44 ($38.88).

ETR DRI opened at €22.96 ($26.70) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €46.48 ($54.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.74 and its 200-day moving average is €26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

