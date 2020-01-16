$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $11.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $72.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.05 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

CTMX opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

