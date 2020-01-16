15,255 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $209.77 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

