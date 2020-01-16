$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report $169.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.80 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $709.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $710.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $714.53 million, with estimates ranging from $705.10 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 39.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 181,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $1,394,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.7% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.60 million, a P/E ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 1.90. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

