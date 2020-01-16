17,705 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $272.89 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.37 and a 52-week high of $274.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

