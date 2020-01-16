18,856 Shares in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $2,508,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8,095.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 125.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

