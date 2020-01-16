1pm plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.36 (LON:OPM)

1pm plc (LON:OPM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OPM stock opened at GBX 32.71 ($0.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. 1PM has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.13 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

In other 1PM news, insider Ronald Russell bought 68,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.64 ($26,289.98).

About 1PM

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

