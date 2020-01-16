$217.42 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to report $217.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.24 million to $217.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $833.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.68 million to $834.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $876.69 million, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $878.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ARA stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Renal Associates by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 266,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Renal Associates by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American Renal Associates by 715.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

