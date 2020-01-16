$226.05 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $226.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.76 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $283.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $949.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.54 million to $952.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $931.79 million, with estimates ranging from $904.04 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE MGP opened at $30.97 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.