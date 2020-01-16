23,973 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. VGI Partners Ltd grew its holdings in WD-40 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 367,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 66,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in WD-40 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $190.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.40. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

