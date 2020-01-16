$242.55 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $242.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.80 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $180.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $835.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $758.10 million to $863.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

MPW stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

