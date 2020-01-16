$252.28 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $252.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.09 million and the highest is $255.80 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $233.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $989.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.02 million to $992.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 155,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after buying an additional 1,184,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.