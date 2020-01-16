307,639 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 307,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 80.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 300,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

